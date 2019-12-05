LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Third and Broadway in Downtown Louisville, there are a lot of buildings, there are businesses and there are apartments but people say, there aren't a lot of grocery stores. That's why the opening of Superior Market and Deli is such a big deal.

The soft opening was on Saturday and people are already taking notice.

"It's been a godsend because I usually have to go all the way out to go to Walmart or all the way to the West End to the Kroger," says customer Barbara Gibbs.

Gibbs works across the street and goes to school in the area as well, "Especially since they removed the Kroger's over here, there's no place for us to pick up groceries and things like that when we're in a hurry."

With the Superior Market and Deli open, she says she'll be coming daily, "This being right here in the heart of downtown, it covers a lot of areas, not to mention the surrounding areas that has people living around here."

Abdul Alshawi is the owner of the Market and he told us over the phone that he sees this an opportunity for everyone.

They're offering fresh produce, medicine, made to order food and a frozen food section, people I spoke with say it's exactly what they need.

"I believe they're going to do a lot of business because there are a lot of people that need a grocery store in this neighborhood. We do," says Gibbs.

Adding the necessary greenery to the stark food desert.

