Graduation ceremony celebrates Louisville's newest firefighters

The 55 recruits went through 26 weeks of intense training and was honored during a ceremony on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city’s newest class of firefighters are ready to report for duty.

Louisville Division of Fire celebrated the graduates of recruit class 186 during a ceremony on Monday.

Officials said it marked the first joint venture recruit class with Shively Fire Department and the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District.

The 55 recruits went through 26 weeks of intense training.

Mayor Greg Fischer administered the Oath of Office and gave well wishes to the recruits.

Forty-one of the recruits will go to Louisville Fire and Rescue while the remaining will go to Shively and PRP.

