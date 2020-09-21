New kind of license plate making debut in Kentucky

The biggest difference is in the way the new plates are manufactured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new kind of Kentucky license plate has started appearing on vehicles across the state.

The biggest difference is in the way the new plates are manufactured. State transportation officials say the new plates are digitally printed on flat aluminum instead of traditional, embossed metal with raised letters and numbers.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will save money on storage space, bulk manufacturing, and unused inventory. With digital technology, standard and specialty license plates can be produced as needed rather than having to be mass-produced.