(AP) - Kentucky says it will begin issuing new driver's licenses in March.

Kentucky drivers can choose between two options. One is a standard driver's license. The other is a "voluntary travel ID" that complies with new federal travel rules.

Kentucky drivers must choose between the two options. They cannot have both. Beginning in October 2020, only people with a voluntary travel ID will be allowed to board domestic flights. Anyone who does not have a voluntary travel ID will have to show other forms of identification to board domestic flights, such as a passport.

“Current Kentucky licenses, permits and IDs will remain valid until their expiration date, so cardholders should wait to request one of the new card versions until they are within their renewal period,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson.

“Those seeking a Voluntary Travel ID but whose renewal window doesn’t allow them to renew before the October 2020 deadline can visit a Circuit Court Clerk office and pay $15 to upgrade their current credential to a Voluntary Travel ID that maintains their current card’s expiration date.”

This initiative is an effort to introduce a new REAL ID compliant credential by boosting the security of all card production and insurance.

The new licenses will be available on a county-by-county basis beginning in March, with the system expected to be in place statewide by May. State officials have posted a preliminary rollout schedule to the website drive.ky.com .

Applicants requesting a new Voluntary Travel ID or those applying for a license, permit, or personal ID for the first time must present documentation verifying identity, social security number, and residency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

