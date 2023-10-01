Second new justice joins Kentucky Supreme Court

The Louisville Bar Association called Justice Angela McCormick Bisig the “Judge of the Year” in 2013 and 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second new Kentucky Supreme Court Justice has been sworn in to join the bench Tuesday.

Justice Angela McCormick Bisig of Louisville was elected last November.

During the ceremony, she was described with only one word: integrity.

"Because integrity is the quality of being honest and strong moral principles. Everything just a specific does, she does with integrity. A person of integrity, tells the truth, keeps their word, and always chooses the greater good of for their own self-interest," one woman at the swearing in said.

She sat on the 4th appellate district court, which included Jefferson County.

The Louisville Bar Association called her the “Judge of the Year” in 2013 and 2020, and the American Board of Trial Advocates said she was “Trial Judge of the Year” in 2021 according to the Kentucky Court of Justice's website.

Judge Kelly Thompson will be sworn in on Wednesday, rounding out the new Kentucky Supreme Court.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.