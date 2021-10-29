Economic momentum grows as 1,750+ new jobs come to Commonwealth

Together, GE Appliances, Tyson Foods and the ARGI Financial Group are investing more than $800 million for expansions over the next few years.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three big companies are expanding their operations here in the commonwealth, bringing in more than 1,750 new jobs for Kentuckians.

Together, GE Appliances, Tyson Foods and the ARGI Financial Group are investing more than $800 million for expansion projects over the next few years.

"We like big numbers," Governor Andy Beshear said in his Oct. 28 daily briefing. "But what they mean is more Kentucky families can put food on the table and provide more opportunities for their kids."

GE Appliances plans to invest $450 million and bring in over 1,000 new jobs as the company continues its commitment to the commonwealth with upgrades at Appliance Park in Louisville.

Financial services provider, ARGI, plans to bring in over 245 new quality jobs with a $2.7 million investment.

The investment will be used to expand the company's existing 54,000-square-foot location at High Wickham Place in Louisville by 10,000 square feet.

“Our firm was built on the foundation of serving others, with the primary focus being our clients, our employees and our community," ARGI CEO Joe Reeves said in a press release. "These funds will help us to further live our mission of improving lives with every relationship, and that starts with our people in Kentucky.”

Tyson Foods plans to move forward with plans for a $355 million manufacturing facility in Bowling Green as well. The facility will bring in 450 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Beshear said the investment is one of the largest in Warren County’s history.

“Tyson Foods has a longstanding presence in the commonwealth, and its leaders’ vision for the future will make the company a great fit for Bowling Green and the surrounding region," the governor said.

All three companies expect their expansions to be completed by 2023.

