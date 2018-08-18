Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - Brothers Avery and Aairden lost their lives last year when their mother killed them and took her own life. That loss shocked the small, tight-knit community of Gilmore Lane Elementary. But over the past few months, the teachers, parents, and students have embarked on a special project to help with the healing process.

This new playground was made possible by donations from the community, but it was helped along by fundraising by the students at Gilmore Lane. Lillian, whom you met in that story, even held a lemonade stand to raise money for different parts of it.

The playground is designed to grow. So over the years, they hope they can continue to expand the playground in Avery and Aairden's Memory.

