It was a foodie’s paradise at Schamback Park in Oldham County on Saturday during the Rollin’ On The River Food Truck Festival.

The festival featured a variety of food trucks, live music and a beer garden with drinks served by Mile Wide Beer Company.

More than 600 people were on hand to try food from Copper Kitchen, Rollin’ Ruby’s and Chop Styles BBQ.

“This was an idea that we were rolling around. We wanted to try something different. We don’t do any festivals ourselves – we do a lot of races and different things. So, I go to a lot of festivals and I thought, let’s try one,” Gary Parsons, Oldham County Parks and Recreation, said.

Officials say the event was so popular, they ran out of food before the day was over.

