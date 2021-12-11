New exhibit open at Kentucky Derby Museum

Visitors can now explore the unique culture and wild history of the Kentucky Derby at their new exhibit, 'Welcome to Derbyville'.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby has had some wild stories over the years, from spectators climbing the infield's flagpole, to a skydiver surprising 100,000 fans with a parachute landing into the infield crowd.

Visitors can now relive those stories for years to come at the new "Welcome to Derbyville" exhibit, open now at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

On Nov 19, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the brand new exhibit. The concept for the display was born from the idea that on most Derby Days, Churchill Downs is flooded with people in a cultural experience that's unique to other sporting events. The exhibit explores the 147-acre city of Derbyville, and those who come to stay and why.

The scenes come to life through pictures, videos, artwork and artifacts, plus interactive components where visitors can write down their own Derbyville stories.

Plus, the exhibit features some familiar and new artifacts from journalist Hunter S. Thompson and artist Ralph Steadman's trip to the 1970 Kentucky Derby. The Museum is bringing many never before displayed objects out from the vault, including one of Jeff Ruby's bedazzled Derby Day ensembles.

The exhibit will run through the fall of 2022, so there's plenty of time for you to go and enjoy it, and even share your own Derbyville stories too.

To plan your visit, visit the Kentucky Derby Museum's website to buy tickets and learn more.

