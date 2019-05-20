SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana State Police announced a new drug tip-line for residents to report on illicit drugs from Indiana streets and neighborhoods.

Residents of Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties may now call 812-248-4378 to anonymously report possible drug activity.

The new number was created to send drug activity information directly to the district's All Crimes Policing (A.C.P.) squad, and drug enforcement personnel, whose primary focus is on drug investigations.

Anyone with any type of drug information is encouraged to call.

