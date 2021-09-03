UofL breaks ground on second residence hall on Belknap campus

The state-of-the-art dorm will house incoming freshmen and will put them in close proximity to places like restaurants, cafes, and some classes, officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More construction is coming to the University of Louisville as the school held a groundbreaking ceremony for its state-of-the-art residence hall.

Officials said the new residence hall will be a 452-bed building and will house incoming freshman.

This is the second of two new residence halls part of their $87 million project to replace 1960s-era residence halls on the Belknap campus.

Officials said their Student Government and Residence Hall Associations have been instrumental in the design of both halls.

The new halls are “what students of today expect and deserve,” UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said.

A residence hall currently under construction will open in Fall 2021 and the next one, a year later.

UofL’s Denny Crum Hall, which will be home to student athletes, will also open in 2022.

