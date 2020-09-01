LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After standing here 150 years, the last building for sale on historic Whiskey Row has been sold.

RELATED: Last historic building on Whiskey Row sold

After all these years, far underground, under Main Street, it is still unearthing amazing secrets to new owner Rick Keeber, like dressing rooms.

Dressing rooms built in the 1970's to support an active sex club, called “Club Latex. " The original mural and artwork, suggesting a $50 tip, still on the wall. He says, “I guess you could say this is where the magic happened.”

Back in the 70’s this building’s basement became home to one of a thriving secret underground.

Some of these rooms that would be used for well, you know what. A lamp post stood outside the door of one of these rooms. When it was on, you knew, that room was in use.

The original mirror wall for the sex club dancers is still here. Kueber told us, “We did find a keg of beer.”

Club latex was connected with other Whiskey Row buildings by tunnels that were opened up in the 70's. The swingers club participants could move between the different clubs.

The tunnels are now filled in. Kueber showed us the remnants, “They’d flip a switch somewhere it would light up signifying the room was ready for use.”

Kueber, the co-founder of Sun Tan City, just spent 3.2 million to buy the building, which is the orginal Weller & Sons whiskey headquarters, built in 1860.

It's also the place where a young Pappy Van Winkle got his first job at age 18.

Kueber is turning it into two restaurants with bars. The building has the only original upper floor porch remaining on historic Whiskey Row. Kueber says, “People could come out on a nice day like today and have lunch.”

He says love of bourbon history pushed him to buy it, laeving him surprised no other bourbon company grabbed it, “It really was the last chance to own a piece of the most iconic block in the city.”

As for Club Latex, he’s keeping the artwork, and realizes his new prize will be producing a lot to talk about for years to come.



What makes this discovery so interesting is that we now know how big of an operation Club Latex really was.

WHAS11 was the first to report on the discovery of the underground sex club eight years ago. This new finding is at 121 East Main Street.

In 2012, WHAS11 was underground at 119 East Main where contractors had just discovered... you guessed it, another section of Club Latex.

We also found a real life torture chamber, a table with a chain, a handle and a rack. It was all part of a sado-masochistic side to Club Latex, along with salacious artwork on the walls.

Where is it today? Most all of it was lost in the great Whiskey Row fire of 2015.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.