'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions

A mother of three said New Directions Housing employees tried to wrongly evict her, but lost their case on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday.

The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson.

"I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.

The mother of three said New Directions employees tried to wrongly evict her, but lost their case on Monday. Members of the New Directions Tenants Union waited inside the facility until Wilson's lease was renewed today.

"I can't speak for anybody else, but I don't have anywhere else to go but here for right now." she said. "So speak up. Something's not right, speak up. There are people out here that can help you. There's people out here that have your back. Speak up!"

Residents also spoke out about issues with their lease.

"It was created by a whole bunch of different lawyers who don't care about us so we're making sure that's this lease is fixes all of the maintenance issues and fix all of the issues inside the apartments," founder of the tenants union, Jasmine Harris said.

Harris said the those issues include mold, dirty water, and insects.

"Why do they have bed bugs in their carpets! Why do they have bed bugs in their carpets!," Harris shouted.

She said she will continue to raise her voice until tenants are treated the way they deserve.

"How dare you treat people like that. How dare you keep us oppress. How dare you try to talk to us like we're less than humans," she said.

New Direction employees closed the office doors early due to of safety concerns. Harris said one member of the tenant union was called down to Metro Corrections and arrested moments after the rally. She said employees identified several members to the police.

