Repair program assisting low-income seniors celebrates 4,000th home fixed in Louisville

For more than 25 years, New Directions Housing has helped many including disabled homeowners get the help they need fixing costly repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program that has helped Louisville senior citizens with costly repairs have helped fixed their 4,000th home.

Officials with New Directions Housing achieved the feat on Saturday as volunteers with their “Repair Affair” program tackled the task of tidying up a home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Volunteers help paint the exterior of the home, cleaned, repaired and installed gutter guards, replacing the front exterior threshold, plumbing and other yard work.

The client, referred to as “Mrs. M.,” lived in her childhood home and officials said she has done her best to maintain it but living on a fixed income, repairs were just too costly.

“To think that Repair Affair began back in 1993 by making repairs to 10 homes, and now here we are celebrating the 4,000th home – that’s just an incredible success story,” CEO Lori Flanery said. “Thousands of volunteers giving their time and talent through the years and the significant support received from corporations, foundations, and individual donors, as well, have made such a positive difference in the lives of so many, for so many years.”

Fixing the 4,000th home on the organization’s Event Day” was bittersweet as it saw 150 volunteers working at 14 home repair projects around Jefferson County and southern Indiana.

New Directions said it has been offering free home-repair assistance for 28 years and helps repair 170 to 200 homes annually.