BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A new detective now leads the investigation of the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the missing mother of five from Bardstown, KY.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa announced Tuesday that former detective Chief Deputy Joedy Gilliland is the lead on the case. He is taking over for Detective Jon Snow, who had led the investigation since Rogers’ was reported missing in July of 2015.

New detective takes over Crystal Rogers' investigation

Provided

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “We are diligently and collaboratively working to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice; however for the integrity of the investigation, we are not providing more information at this time.”

Last month, in an interview with WHAS11, Sheriff Pineroa said Brooks Houck is the main suspect in her disappearance. Houck is Rogers’ former boyfriend and the father of her youngest child.

Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother reacted to the news late Tuesday saying, “I hope he has the experience to do the job. I am hoping maybe he will see something different. I am hoping they will call in new people to interview. I know what happened to Crystal. There is no doubt, zero doubt in mind, and until I find my daughter I won’t stop pushing for answers.”

If you have any information about the case call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

RELATED | The making of the Bardstown podcast

RELATED| Bardstown families plead for answers in unsolved murders

RELATED | Bardstown wants answers in murder mysteries

RELATED | Bardstown: Kentucky beauty, deadly secrets

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.