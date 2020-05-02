LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Newly released court documents provide new information about a former Trimble County teacher assistant and accusations she had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation into 23-year-old Alexandra Lawhorn began when two students came forward along with an anonymous letter.

The students said Lawhorn and the teen were flirtatious at school and the boy had stated they were in a relationship.

Lawhorn later admitted to police to smoking marijuana with the teen and another student.

The documents say she also admitted to deleting messages between the two and urged him to delete them on his phone.

Lawhorn has resigned from the school district.

