LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The little boy’s cries for help sound as disturbing as the punches to his gut.

A video shared more than 2,500 times on social media shows one student getting whacked by another, multiple times, on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.

The video is just getting attention now, but the school district confirms the incident happened in September 2018.

The family of the child getting punched told WHAS11 News they weren’t contacted by JCPS or the bus driver after the incident.

They said it was a fifth grader punching a kindergartner. JCPS confirms the children were riding home from Zachary Taylor Middle School.

Family explained the two boys were living with each other at the time. Family accuses the bus driver of telling the student to ‘go back to sleep’ instead of addressing the situation right away.

A spokesperson from JCPS said the bus driver did not see the physical altercation.

JCPS also told WHAS11 News that the incident was investigated. The child observed in the video doing the punching was disciplined.

