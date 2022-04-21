Louisville police investigating after woman found dead on New Cut Rd.

The woman's exact cause of death is unknown at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fairdale Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the 6200 block of New Cut Rd. near Outer Loop around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman's body outside the location.

Smiley said the woman's exact cause of death is unknown at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or by using the online tip portal.

