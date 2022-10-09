LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road

According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County.

Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle was trying to make a left turn from northbound New Cut Road onto westbound Outer Loop. They said the car collided with a motorcycle headed westbound on Outer Loop.

Police said a man operating a motorcycle was critically injured and died at the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the man operating the motorcycle has not been released.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

