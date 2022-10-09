LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle was trying to make a left turn from northbound New Cut Road onto westbound Outer Loop. They said the car collided with a motorcycle headed westbound on Outer Loop.
Police said a man operating a motorcycle was critically injured and died at the scene.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the man operating the motorcycle has not been released.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
