New Churchill Downs president says focus is on 2021 Kentucky Derby

The Derby is back to its original date in the first weekend of May after the pandemic forced Churchill Downs to postpone the race in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mike Anderson said he did not grow up with a dream of having a career in the thoroughbred racing world. But after 24 years working with Churchill Downs, he now finds himself leading one of the most historic racetracks in the world.

"I'm a bean counter. I'm a CPA by trade," he said. "And one of my first audit engagements was Churchill Downs and I just fell in love with it."

Anderson was named the 14th president of Churchill Downs Racetrack last month and he said his priority has been on making sure the 147th Kentucky Derby, which is just 115 days away, goes smoothly despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a former role with the company, I was in investor relations and I traveled the country, and everybody wanted to talk about the Kentucky Derby when they talked about where I was from," he said.

The Derby is back to its original date in the first weekend of May after the pandemic forced Churchill Downs to postpone the Run for the Roses to Labor Day weekend in September. While the plan had been to run the Derby with limited fans in attendance last year, Churchill Downs decided to run the race without fans in the stands, with only family and essential personnel allowed inside.

According to Anderson, Churchill Downs is planning on allowing a limited number of fans back for the upcoming Derby, with the most recent estimates at around 40 percent its regular capacity. Anderson said Churchill Downs has continued to work with the local and state governments and health departments on its Derby plans and that it will continue following the data to determine its best course of action as the date gets closer.

Churchill Downs did allow a limited number of fans back for its fall meet in 2020, requiring guests to wear masks and keep physically distant from other guests. There were no general admission tickets sold and every guest was assigned a seat, something Anderson said will likely be the case for the upcoming Derby.

"Going into this year, we certainly have similar challenges, but what we have this year is an opportunity to learn from the knowledge and the experience from last year that will allow us to be proactive to develop several different scenarios for this year's Derby," he said.

Last year's Derby was also marked with protests outside the racetrack both on Derby day and in the days leading up to the race. Demonstrators seeking justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor called for the race's cancellation.

"We'll continue to be part of the conversation in the local community, to listen to our community and adjust as necessary for future Derbies," Anderson said.

While the upcoming Derby is his main priority, Anderson said he is also overseeing several projects around the racetrack. He said the next biggest project is a $10 million renovation of the turf track, which will be the first renovation there since 1985.

Anderson said he remains optimistic the racetrack will soon be able to see the crowds it is used to seeing in the first weekend of May. He said the plan right now is to run the Kentucky Derby in 2022 in front of a full house.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.