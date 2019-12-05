LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two locals are creating a new children’s book, and it's all about the Great Meat Shower.

Mick Sullivan is the author of the book and said in 1876, in Bath County, Kentucky meat did fall from the sky. Since then, many people have speculated what exactly happened on a farm that single day in March.

The story goes that Mr. and Mrs. Crouch owned the property and Mrs. Crouch, who is featured in the book, went outside and saw meat falling from the sky.

Sullivan said he's always been fascinated with the story, and the strange event makes the perfect content for a children's book.

Science and neighbors of the Crouch family have tried to explain the phenomenon. Some believe it was an exploding horse. Other's tried the specimen to make sure it was meat. Sullivan said he thinks the most likely explanation is that a group of vultures had just feasted and took flight probably over the crouch farm.

The only survivor from this bizarre day is the jar of meat now housed at Transylvania University.

