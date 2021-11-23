x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Indiana police department add 7 babies in 5 months to 'blue line family'

The department congratulated the officers and their families.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — There was a baby boom within the New Castle Police Department!

The east side department said it welcomed seven babies into its "blue line family" in less than five months.

The department congratulated the officers and their families.

New Castle is roughly 50 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

'We're not going to give up'; family of ambushed deputy demand answers from LMPD