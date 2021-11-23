NEW CASTLE, Ind. — There was a baby boom within the New Castle Police Department!
The east side department said it welcomed seven babies into its "blue line family" in less than five months.
The department congratulated the officers and their families.
New Castle is roughly 50 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana GOP bill would remove the teeth from employer vaccine mandates
- This job will pay you $2,500 to watch holiday movies and give you free streaming for a year
- Rainy Thanksgiving forecast for central Indiana
- 3 teens injured in serious Madison County crash on State Road 13 near I-69
- Waukesha parade crash suspect's bail raises questions