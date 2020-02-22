LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More variety and affordable veterinarian services are available in Louisville.

Vet IQ Petcare Wellness Center has partnered with retail giant Walmart to offer on-site, no appointment needed services for pets.

The center inside the Walmart location on Diann Marie Road, opened Saturday with a licensed veterinarian who will offer regular exams and vaccines for dogs and cats.

Officials say, it’s all about offering convenience to their customers.

“Pricing is very transparent, so we're super affordable. there's nothing hidden. you're going to know exactly what you're getting as soon as you walk through the door. and every time you come in you are going to be greeted by a certified vet and a high trained, qualified staff,” District manager Tim Irwin said.

Vet IQ Petcare Wellness has also partnered with other retailers across the country to open centers where consumers regularly shop.

