LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local woman’s dream of 20 years came into fruition Wednesday in the heart of Louisville’s downtown.

Jessie Patterson was joined by community members and business partners as they celebrated the grand opening of Messie Shop on Fourth Street.

The women’s fashion boutique includes a blend of American-made and international designers. The business is in the company of a variety of locally-owned restaurants and boutiques that have served the central district for many years.

“I hope to be here another 20 years,” Patterson said. “My husband and I don’t plan on moving. There’s so many great establishments in the city, I mean most of the boutiques have been around for a long time and that just proves the testament of Louisville and how they like to shop local.”

Members of Kentucky's Small Business Development Center said while Fourth Street is a strong business-retail area, there is still plenty of opportunities. They hope Messie shop serves as an inspiration to other aspiring business owners in an effort to bring more local ideas to the area.



