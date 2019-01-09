LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Can one building be the sign of something bigger? Mayor Greg Fischer thinks so.



He says the opening of a new Buddhist temple in Louisville is a sign Louisville is headed in the right direction.



The Van Phat Dahn Buddhist Temple celebrated its grand opening Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people coming to celebrate this new place of worship in our community.



The Buddha Blessed Temple, a religions nonprofit, began in 2006. After years of a growing need and growing community, the group decided to build a Buddhist center.



They got the land in 2016, began construction in the spring of 2018 and finally cut the ribbon Sunday morning.



Mayor Fischer attended the event, welcoming diversity in Louisville.



"What you’re seeing here is people from all over our community, certainly our Buddhist community, here as well. We have a large and thriving interfaith tradition in our city. It’s an indicator of any great city that’s growing, so proud to see the opening of the temple here today,” Fischer said.



The temple will offer spiritual, secular and social programs on a weekly and seasonal basis. Their motto is: "A compassionate mind, a peaceful life."