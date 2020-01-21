LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials have broken ground on a new boat ramp in west Louisville.

The public boat ramp will provide boaters with access on the Ohio River below the McAlpine Locks and Dam and the Falls of the Ohio.

Officials say the project was a key infrastructure investment to support the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative to improve access to nature in the community.

Recently, Engaging Children Outdoors (ECHO) unveiled a new bike track near the boat ramp’s site and also has plans to include an outdoor education center in the future.

“The new boat ramp in Shawnee Park will provide a highly-sought-after recreational amenity in this historic Olmsted Park,” Mayor Fischer said. “I look forward to seeing it used by anglers, canoers and those looking to simply get out on the water and have some fun. Our dive and rescue teams from the Louisville Fire and Louisville Metro Police departments also believe it will greatly enhance public safety with better access to the Ohio River. I want to thank Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for their partnership on this important project.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife manages more than 160 ramps statewide and their crews will build the two-lane concrete ramp at Shawnee Park. There are also plans to create an area near the ramp for bank fishing access.

Wildlife officials believe the new ramp will not only improve access to the river in west Louisville but will help aid their ongoing fight in stopping the spread of Asian carp.

Construction, which recently began, is expected to be completed this fall.

