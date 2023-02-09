Group aiming to empower Louisville's immigrant community with voter registration

The New Americans Initiative says an estimated 180,000 immigrants call Louisville home but only 40% of the population is registered to vote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, WorldFest showcases Louisville’s blossoming, diverse international community.

A local group is hoping to capitalize off of the momentum.

Nonprofit New Americans Initiative is launching a project with the hopes of spurring civic engagement within immigrant communities.

Saturday night, it moved towards a goal of hosting a voter registration event at WorldFest.

Organizers believe the mission will not only help immigrants, but the entire commonwealth.

“We want to get people involved in our government [and] involved in our communities. And, of course, in a representative democracy that starts with your vote – so making sure that you have as many people engaged as possible and as many people register as possible,” State Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said.

Kulkarni established the New Americans Initiative to educate, engage and empower immigrants in the community.

According to their website, an estimated 180,000 immigrants call Louisville home but only 40% of the population is registered to vote.

