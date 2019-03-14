NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Crews will start making repairs to Old Vincennes Road, in New Albany, Ind., on March 18.

The repair plans were approved during a meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on March 12.

A section of the roadway experienced a failure because of rain and soil conditions, in late February.

The road is expected to be closed for 30 days.

Detour signs will be placed ahead of the closure. Residents will be able to use either Cherry Street or Westwood Lane to get around the closure.

The road repair was awarded to CCE, Inc. for $339,000.