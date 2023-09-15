New Albany's Main Street back open after 16 months of construction

Those visiting New Albany will now see sidewalks that are 5-feet wider, a newly-paved street, and outdoor seating up and down Main Street.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After over a year's worth of construction Main Street is back open in New Albany!

The city started working on plumbing and water improvements on the stretch of Main Street from State Street to East Third Street in May of 2022. Then a $6 million "Main Street Revitalization" project began one year ago.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the project was designed to make Main Street more pedestrian friendly.

Over the past few months, several businesses near the construction zone have expressed concerns about losing customers and money because of the construction's chaos.

Friday, Mayor Gahan addressed those small business owners, saying "there's no doubt" the construction was annoying to some businesses.

"But even though they were eager for us to hurry, at the end of the day, they appreciate the investment," he said, adding the project was completed about a month ahead of schedule. "They appreciate us being respectful to the historic buildings and bringing this project to completion. No question they were frustrated, but they all told me, 'Look just hurry so we can get it done,' and we got it done ahead of schedule, so I'm thrilled about that as well."

