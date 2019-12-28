NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting in New Albany early Saturday, Dec. 28.

New Albany Police said they responded to a reported shooting at 1608 Bono Road at around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men injured from suspected gunshot wounds. Police said one man was conscious while the other was semi-conscious. Both were transported to UofL Hospital.

Police then learned another man had been transported to Baptist Floyd Health. The man was conscious, and police said he was later transported to UofL Hospital for more care.

The conditions of all three men are unknown at this time. Police said investigation into the shooting is in its early stages.

"New Albany is a safe community that rarely experiences violence Of this type," Police Chief Todd Bailey said. "Our team will work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened and will ensure all bad actors involved are held accountable."

WHAS11 will update with more information when given.

