New Albany teen dies after crash in Meade County

Police said 17-year-old was operating a motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old dead in Meade County.

Kentucky State Police said they were contacted by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a crash near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

In their preliminary investigation, KSP said the 17-year-old from New Albany was operating a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 60 when he attempted to pass a pickup truck, also headed eastbound.

They believe the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck after it slowed down on the KY 1238 to make a left turn. When the truck attempted to turn left, it entered the motorcycle’s path, causing it to strike the driver’s side rear door of the truck and ejecting the 17-year-old.

He was taken to Baptist Health Hardin where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck and their passengers reported no injuries.

The name of the teen has not been revealed.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.