NEW ALBANY, Ind. — (WHAS11) -- A Rally’s restaurant in New Albany is back open after temporarily closing due to a failed health inspection Sept.18.

WHAS called the Rally's to see if they passed their health inspection Sept.19 and they said they are open and back serving customers.

Officials from the Floyd County Health Department went to the Rally’s at 401 Vincennes Street to do a routine inspection and cited 13 violations, including but not limited to mold on the floors, walls and ceiling; observation of flies, ants and roaches throughout; observation of rusted and unclean equipment; and a lack of a certified food manager on site.

Before the Rally's reopened after passing another inspection a spokesperson for Rally's released a statement assuring that:

"The franchisee of this location is conducting a thorough cleaning of this restaurant to comply with our high standards."

