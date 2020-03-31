More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in New Albany, Indiana lost power overnight. Duke Energy estimates that power should be restored by 5:15 a.m. on March 31.

The outage was reported around 2 a.m. in downtown New Albany, including the part of Main Street east of I-64. Portions of Grant Line Road, Vincennes Street and Charlestown Road are also affected.

According to an email sent to Duke Energy customers, the outage was caused by a small animal, like a squirrel, damaging equipment.

Duke Energy serves more than 26,000 customers in the New Albany area.

You can check the current outage map on Duke Energy's website.

A screenshot of the Duke Energy outage map, taken around 3:30 a.m. on March 31, shows 5,000 customers without power in the New Albany area.

Duke Energy

