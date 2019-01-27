LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If your child was in need, their age or circumstances wouldn’t matter and chances are, you’d help any way you could.

That’s exactly what 73-year-old Earl Gresham did.

Gresham’s great-nephew Jeffery Hardin spoke with WHAS11 News Saturday.

“I mean it happened in the middle of the night. He literally jumped out of bed to go do this. No many people could do that or will do that,” he said.

Gresham received a phone call from his daughter in the middle of the night, asking for help because her car ran out of gas.

He sprung into action and around 4 a.m. Friday while running across the interstate to get her, he was hit by a car on northbound Interstate 65. Indiana State Police believe it was possibly a semi that hit him.

Hardin said his great-uncle was a man of God who would do anything for anyone. He recounted one of his fondest memories of him.

“Him trying to teach me how to play the banjo growing up and I could just never grasp the concept of it. He’d try to best to teach me how to play,” he said.

No funeral information has been released as of yet.