NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) — The mayor of New Albany has vetoed a city council vote to ban the use of fireworks by the general public in the southern Indiana city.

The ordinance would have limited the time frame for setting off fireworks to a handful of days surrounding the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

RELATED: New Albany ordinance could restrict timeframe for fireworks

Indiana state law allows anyone to set off fireworks throughout the year--even if it is not a holiday--but some residents and city leaders had raised issue over the practice, citing concerns for veterans who suffer from PTSD, pet owners and people trying to sleep before work.

“I'm a veteran myself,” said Councilman Al Knable when the ordinance was introduced last month. “Their mental health is jeopardized by PTSD, and anything we can do to illuminate that and make life easier, as simple as this, I’m all in.”

The city council voted in favor of the ban by a vote of 5-4, but New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan vetoed the ordinance, saying in a statement Thursday, “The 5-4 split council vote to ban legal fireworks is an intrusion into the private lives of our citizens and could silence the joy of many important occasions, like weddings, birthdays, and holidays.”

RELATED: New Albany City Council approves ordinance to restrict timeframe for use of fireworks