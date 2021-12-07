Two Indiana nonprofits awarded grants in celebration of Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary

The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana gave two $15,000 grants to nonprofits Hope Southern Indiana and Jacob’s Well.

NEW ALBANY, Ind — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana created two grants totaling $30,000 in commemoration of their 30 years of local philanthropy.

The community had two weeks in October to nominate and vote for the nonprofits they wanted to receive the grants. Hope Southern Indiana and Jacob’s Well were the winners.

Linda Speed, President and CEO for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, said, “As the partner, resource and steward for philanthropy in our community, this grant award process underscores what we strive to do every day to improve this region where we all live, work and play.”

Speed said there were a lot of deserving nominations, but saw Hope Southern Indiana and Jacob’s Well as “two outstanding organizations that have made it their mission to support residents in need throughout Southern Indiana.”

Hope Southern Indiana provides financial support to families who need food and help with other emergency situations.

Jacob's Well is a place for single women and their children can find "hope and restoration for their lives."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Other Related Stories:



