Group works to restore hidden 'gym' in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A 100-year-old building in New Albany is getting a new life, thanks to the Knights of Columbus.

What used the be the Catholic Community Center on East Main Street has housed the Knights of Columbus for years. While it has fallen into disrepair, the Knights have been raising money to restore the building to its former glory.

"For us to leave it here and turn it into condos - that's not the way it should be done," Grand Knight of Council Michael Carter said.

Carter hopes that renovating parts of the building for public use will bring in enough revenue to restore the rest of it.

Ray Day, a New Albany author and historian, said the building served as a banquet hall, meeting hall and "everything hall" for the community.

Plus, it holds a special place in his heart: Day's grandfather, Stephen Day, built the space in 1921. He said the renovation of the building is a chance for him to not only connect to his family's past, but also to the history of New Albany.

"It's going to be reborn," Day said.

Volunteers have been working since January to restore the building. While there is still work to be done, the pickleball courts are open.

"People are going to come back here," Day said. "They are going to be able to enjoy this space."

The Knights of Columbus are aiming to raise $80,000 to fully restore the building and they're hoping work will be finished by Sept. 18. On the same day, the group is hosting a reopening gala to raise the rest of the money needed for the renovation.

