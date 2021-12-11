'Just come say sorry.' | Owner of New Albany business ask driver to come forward after crash damages store

On Monday night, a hit and run occurred at Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy. Security cameras caught it all, but the owner is asking for the public's help.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The owner of a small business in New Albany is asking for the public's help after a car crashed into the store Monday night.

Charles Hurt, the owner of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, said he was finishing up work at his shop on the corner of E. Spring St. and Vincennes St. when he heard a loud crash. His first thought was someone was attempting to break in, but he was wrong.

Security cameras caught a grey vehicle crash into the front of the building, then slowly back out and leave. The impact of the crash left the front of the store in shambles, with glass and debris covering the ground.

The owner of the building told Hurt that the building has been around for more than 100 years - and this is the first time this has happened.

"He said no one has ever hit the corner," Hurt said. "I guess I am the good luck."

Hurt said this wasn't the way he was planning to celebrate his shop's first anniversary, but he isn't mad. He said he just wants an apology.

"Just come to us and say 'Hey we are sorry. It was me,'" he said.

Hurt didn't have an estimate for how much the repairs will cost, but he said the building will likely need to undergo significant reconstruction to the extent of the damage.

A police report has been filed. If you have any information, contact the New Albany Police Department.

Police provided surveillance video of the incident, which can be seen below.

Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or follow her on Twitter (@ellesmithtv).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.