LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one building, and it might be easy to walk right by, but inside this building are over 50 start-ups and small businesses.

The owners here hope that it helps to revitalize downtown and now they're expanding to Jeffersonville as well.



Inside The Root in New Albany, it's full of offices and conference rooms, but more important it's a place to network.



"The biggest value add of a co-working space is the community," The Root co-owner Brigid Morrissey said.



She opened it with her father just over a year ago. It's a space for everyone, designed for creation and innovation.



"We really try to bring as many versatile ways to work as there are people and job types," Morrissey said.



The hope now is to connect communities. With an expansion of this same idea to downtown Jeffersonville.



"We feel like we're bringing in people that wouldn't otherwise come and work, and shop and stay in the downtown areas," Morrissey said.



There's no exact date set just yet, but the hope is to open that Jeffersonville location in February.

