Saltwater Woody sending people to experience the ocean for the first time

Saltwater Woody is sending 4 people to North Carolina as part of their 'Never Been Project', to capture people experiencing the ocean for the first time on film.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National rum brand, Saltwater Woody, is sending 4 deserving individuals to visit the coast for the first time while filmmakers capture the moment as part of a documentary to be released in the fall.

"At Saltwater Woody, we believe connecting with the ocean is essential to the human experience,” said co-founder, Matt Kenney.

The company is deeply rooted in its connection to the ocean as it’s the first-ever spirits brand cut with saltwater, and it’s distilled on the Florida coast.

However, it also has its local ties being blended and bottled right here in Louisville, Kentucky.

Saltwater Woody officially launched their "Never Been Project", an initiative grounded in the belief that "everyone has an innate longing for the ocean and is entitled to an in-person connection with the saltwater."

In the project's inaugural year, the brand is looking for Kentuckians who have "Never Been" to the ocean.

Whether these people have faced financial difficulties, health hardships, geographical restraints, or any other factors, the brand’s mission is to give more people that life-changing experience.

According to Kenney, 14% of Americans have never been to the ocean.

"With The Never Been Project, our goal is to help some of these folks reach that warm sand – and smell the ocean in the air for the first time,” he said.

To be considered for this experience, participants can comment on “The Never Been Project” Facebook post.

Visitors can either nominate themselves or nominate someone they know for their first trip to the ocean and a chance to star in a nationwide documentary.

Entries are being accepted now through Sunday, May 29, at 11:59 p.m. and only 4 individuals will be chosen.

Each person will receive a two-night trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, including flights, hotel, meals, and Saltwater Woody merch to wear throughout the trip.

“We built our brand on a love for the ocean and the memories we’ve created on beaches across the country,” said Paul Heintzman, co-founder of Saltwater Woody.

“We’re hoping to extend this passion to those who have not yet had the chance to experience the joy and inspiration that can come from a little saltwater and sand."

