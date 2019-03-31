LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – “So I’ve been black my entire life and it’s the thing I know like the back of my hand.”

Other than the color of his skin, the only other thing Justin Jackson knew for sure was that he didn’t fit your typical mold.

“I used to cry myself to sleep when my parents would tuck me in or my grandparents would tuck me in because I lived in a world without superpowers,” Jackson said.

Six-year-old Justin may have been having an existential crisis, but 23-year-old Justin is #Adulting and creating his own superhero powers.



“Next Guardian is a civil rights story about the birth of hope,” Jackson said.



Tapping into the rich history passed down from generations, ingrained in Justin's mind, coupled with the struggle he faced in school for being different, Justin used his adversity to his advantage.



“It’s beautiful because it bleeds into the story so effortlessly but I think it’s something that we've forgotten, it’s kind of like a tale of humanity so many kingdoms will rise and kingdoms will fall but they're all done on the backs of other people,” Jackson explained.

Justin Jackson

WHAS-TV

You can call him the Steve jobs of this mash-up where Marvel superheroes meet anime but, the idea for 'Next Guardian' started at a couple of high school desks, between two boys, who weren't all that interested in the class.



“We're not trying to make a show for people to watch, we spent 8 years building a world for visitors. We should have been paying attention – disclaimer, pay attention in class, but we created this game because we were bored, on lined paper. We'd turn it sideways and we would draw stick figures on either side and it was basically a fighting game,” Jackson said.



Their boredom grew as did their alternate universe. The simple stick figure game doubled as players started to draw connections to other players and then tripled as love interests started to appear.



“We were like this is really getting out of hand we really need to buckle down and get to this, and then we wanted to make it a show,” Jackson said.



Eventually trading in their sketch pads for some legal pads, Justin and co-founder Ethan Kastrons, planted their 'Next Guardian' flagship, by creating an LLC. This new job venture proved to be as foreign as their made-up galaxy.

“We started googling a lot of things like, what is a pitch, what goes into a pitch, we knew we wanted to pitch the show, inevitably to Netflix,” Jackson said.

Sketches of Justin Jackson's characters.

WHAS-TV

Googling their way through entrepreneurship, Justin and Ethan learned, 'no' is a common word in the industry. Some calls, and a lot of emails later, the two are now paired with a brand consultant who's been helping progress their flagship forward and a willing and able Serbian artist working to get their doodles into a tangible pitch for Netflix.



“He was like usually it’s this amount of money for it but I’ll take x for it because I really like your story and we were like what?! we were so excited, he got those pieces done and they were so beautiful so great,” Jackson said.



The two have spent more than $4,000 out of pocket, and on May 1, will stand in front of a panel of investors hoping to score the needed $200,000 plus needed to start the pilot.