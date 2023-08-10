Kentucky residents stranded in Israel as country declares war after Hamas attack

Mayor J. Richard Heaton said the group of Nelson County residents were on a Holy Land tour when the conflict unfolded.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A group of Nelson County residents are stranded in Israel as conflict between the Hamas militant group unfolds in the Middle East.

Mayor J. Richard Heaton released a statement regarding the matter on Sunday after speaking with Kentucky state Senator Jimmy Higdon.

Heaton said the group, who has not been identified, were on a Holy Land tour during Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“We have been informed that Leader [Mitch] McConnell, Senator [Rand] Paul, Congressman [Brett] Guthrie and Congressman [Thomas] Massie are actively cooperating with the Pentagon, the U.S. Embassy and other relevant authorities to facilitate our constituents’ safe return,” Heaton said.

Israel’s government had declared war for the first time in 50 years on Sunday and are taking “significant military steps” to retaliate the Hamas-led attack on Saturday.

The number of dead continues to rise as the conflict enters a second day.

President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the attacks “unconscionable” and planned to send more U.S. support in the region.

This story will be updated.

