NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Nelson County family is mourning after their ten-year-old drowned while swimming in Rolling Fork River. Family said Spencer Dugger was swimming with friends when he went under the water and never made it back up.

Officials said there were dozens of people working to rescue the little boy, including multiple emergency agencies. The Bardstown Fire Department's water rescue team was called in to assist in the search.

"The job has its downsides but children is the worst part of this job”, Lt. Mike Hatfield, with The Bardstown Fire Department said.

The team started their search where the boy was last seen and found his body about 20 yards away.

Now, the rescuers are sharing a word of warning as swimming season is underway.

"You leave somebody alone, walk up in the house, do something real quick, come back out a couple minutes have passed and that couple of minutes could be the difference between a save or a recovery,” Hatfield said.

His top tips include:

Always wear a life jacket in moving water, no matter the swimmer's skill. Never let children swim without adult supervision.

Don't become complacent when swimming in a familiar body of water. A moving body of water can always become deadly.

"You get used to living besides the river. You get used to playing in the river, but the river is constantly changing,” Hatfield said.

He said water as shallow as six inches call pull a person under.

Hatfield also advised, if disaster strikes, call for help first and never attempt the rescue on your own.

"It’s a tragic event and we'll get there as quick as possible to help but we'd rather have one victim versus two,” Hatfield said.

Family described Spencer Dugger as an athletic little boy who loved sports and his sisters.

