Teen killed in Nelson County crash, police say

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Nelson County early Saturday.

Police said Madison Blair of Bloomfield lost control of her car on New Haven Road, struck a tree and landed in a ditch.

Officers said they rendered aid on scene and then EMS airlifted her to a nearby hospital, but she later died.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the crash.

