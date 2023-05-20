Leadership shake-up in Nelson County town leaves residents worried

Both current and former employees said some of those who left resigned while others, they believe, were unjustly fired by Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon.

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Dozens of Bloomfield, Ky. residents packed into a closed-off corridor Friday — like they have plenty of times in the past — for a vintage car show.

Unknown to them, just past the classic Cameros, Cadillacs and Corvettes sat a dwindling city hall building.

Residents in the Nelson County town just found out its police chief, city clerk, public works superintendent and several other officials are no longer on the job.

Both current and former employees said some of those who left resigned while others, they believe, were unjustly fired by Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon.

Among those fired are former Police Chief Steve Cambron and former City Clerk Karen Biederman.

"I say it's unjust. For those two people, this was their means of living," former Bloomfield Public Works Superintendent Travis Clark, said.

Clark resigned after hearing of the terminations. He is one of three city employees to do so.

"My conscience wouldn't let me stand by and see two honest people being terminated for doing the right thing," he said. "I feel right is right, wrong is wrong. And, this is wrong."

Biederman had served in the role for the past five years.

"I feel very uneasy and sad over the whole thing," Biederman said. "I want nothing but the best for our city."

Cambron, Biederman and Clark said they believe the terminations are in response to an ongoing investigation, surrounding the misuse of city funds.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said his office will soon take over the investigation, previously led by Cambron.

WHAS11 received the following statement from Dudgeon:

"There have been recent personnel changes but it will not affect the operations of the city or services provided to our citizens. Other than that, I have no further comment at this time."

Even with the Mayor's words, Bloomfield residents, like Summer Price, are left wondering.

"I would just like to know what his plan is," Price said.

With a population of just 971 residents, Price points out, the loss of a few city employees is magnified in her small town.

"If there was an emergency with our water or crime, what would happen?" she said. "There's a lot that plays into the fact and there's nobody here to answer them."

