'We don't want a dirty neighborhood': Neighbors argue over West Louisville property

Letha Owens and Faye Owens say they love their neighborhood and take pride in it, but their neighbor's way of living is an issue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What was once a beautiful home, has now turned into what Shawnee neighbors consider an eyesore.

"It looks like a junkyard to me," Letha Owens said

"It's dirty, we don't want a dirty neighborhood," Faye Owens said.

Both women, who have no relation, have been living on North 44th Street for decades. In recent years, they say the area's property value has dropped dramatically due to their neighbor Jordan, who has a different view on the word "residential."

"I'm really interested in the country. I moved here for agriculture," Jordan, the neighbor in question, said.

Letha and Faye said Jordan's way of living is a safety concern. His belongings spill out onto other people's property and beyond what the eyes can see.

Jordan blames his new roommates and construction endeavors for the mess, but both ladies said otherwise when they confronted him Tuesday.

"You got eyes. Ain't nothing wrong with your eyes. You can see that this is a total mess," Letha said to Jordan. "It's messy all the time."

Jordan assured he will clean up soon, especially since Louisville Codes and regulations gave him until March 31 to do so.

Faye and Letha said they aren't convinced. According to Louisville Forward, Jordan has been cited six times over the past eight years. However, Jordan says even when he tries, it's still not enough.

"I try to put some time in every day to try to clean it up actually," Jordan said. "There's just a lot of crap here and I got to try to find some kind of balance, but Letha is never going to be happy. We're just different people."

And if that's the case, Letha and Faye hope to come to a compromise.

"We just want help getting this junk out of our neighborhood. He can put it wherever he wants to, but it can't be here," Faye said.

According to a statement from Louisville Forward, spokesperson Jody Hamilton said they have communicated with the property owner about the are getting cleaned, and "we have started the enforcement action and will proceed with next steps upon re-inspection of the property."

