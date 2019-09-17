LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big Rock has been a long-time local hangout, but neighbors say it's changed. "The issues are multiple," said Trevor Soergel who's a Physician, M.D.

Soergel has lived a block away from the park for 14 years with his family.

He says there's illegal parking and camping, "There's a lot of people, the trash there is bad and you know, they bring their grills and they leave their grills."

People swim in the creek despite signs saying you should reconsider, "It's a pretty polluted and nasty creek," said Soergel.

There's also vandalism, people drinking alcohol and doing drugs. "There's things you should and shouldn't be doing and if you're allowing these things then they can escalate. I think unfortunately what has happened is someone has died there."

LMPD was out there looking for evidence or any new information after a man was killed at the park over the weekend and that includes a dive team that was combing through the creek. Eighteen-year-old Bradley Kalvin shot and killed 20-year-old Kyle Lentz after they got into a fight at the park. Kalvin is charged with the murder.

Soergel says he and his neighbors have gone to park boards, talked with police and wrote a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer in August. The letter beginning with, 'I hope you will indulge the concerns that I now bring to you as a last level of responsibility.'

The frustration has been mounting and now with this murder, neighbors are demanding to be heard. Soergel says they're asking for, "common sense hours, better policing and rule enforcement and I think just for the safety of everybody who uses the park."

He goes on to say that this is something that affects everyone, "I think Cherokee and Seneca Park are a big part of not only just our neighborhood, but Louisville."

Soergel says neighbors will have a meeting on October 2nd with the Highlands-Douglas Board to discuss their concerns.

