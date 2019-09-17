LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night off of Chamberlain Lane, near the Ford truck plant.

A Louisville Metro spokesperson said a man, identified as Michael Christian, 22, was shot several times outside the Chamberlain Oaks Apartment Complex and died at the scene, but not before one neighbor told WHAS11 News he tried to save him.

“Right there. That's where I tried and tried to save him forever,” Richard Watts said pointing towards a bloody spot of grass. It’s a spot that will likely haunt him for a long time.



“I tried it all. I tried holding his wounds. I tried chest compressions. I did it all,” he said with tears in his eyes. “And then, when it was all said and done, there was no more heartbeat.”



Christian was a stranger to Watts.



Watts believes, at one point during the night, he actually stood feet away from the shooter, who had his face covered and appeared to be carrying a rifle.



“He spoke to me,” Watts said. “He said ‘everything's okay, go back inside.’”



Watts said the man took off, and that's when he started his mission to save.



“I was yelling every breath looking for survivors or victims or someone that might need my help.”



It was a large crime scene that circled the apartment complex off Chamberlain Lane. Bullet holes left marks on an SUV and in one neighbor’s door.



“Makes me wish I could've done more, makes me wish I could've taken that guy down,” Watts said. “[It] makes me wish I had something to drop him, but I didn't.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





