The woman made it out with minor injuries and possible smoke inhalation.

INDIANAPOLIS — An alert neighbor and a passerby are credited with saving the life of a 92-year-old woman after her home caught fire and she was unable to evacuate on her own.

Richard Loredo, 49, told firefighters he was returning to a job site for Rieth Riley Construction and driving past the home on Minnesota Street when he noticed smoke coming from the rear.

He told firefighters stopped his car, ran up to the house and began knocking on the door. That's when next door neighbor, Alex Kline, 27, heard the commotion, noticed the fire and came outside.

Loredo asked Kline if she knew who lived in the house and she quickly responded yes and stated the woman was probably inside. Kline is renting the home next door and has lived there for several months.

Fire officials say without hesitation, Kline sprinted toward the back of the house and kicked in the door. Kline said there was heavy black smoke and high heat. She couldn't see a thing.

Kline stayed low to the ground and made her way toward the glow of a light and the sound of the woman's voice yelling for help.

Kline was able to find the woman near a bathroom and was able to pull her to the rear door of the house.

Loredo and Kline were able to get the woman out of the house and carry her to a nearby car. The woman was disoriented but talking, had minor visible injuries and possible smoke inhalation.