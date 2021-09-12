LIVE | UofL president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi expected to be named new head at Penn State

A source at UofL tells WHAS11's Doug Proffitt that Dr. Bendapudi broke the news to staff members during a meeting on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Attached video is from Dr. Bendapudi's 2018 inauguration.

According to multiple sources, President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will be leaving the University of Louisville to become the new president at Penn State University.

Gone! U of L President Neeli Bendapudi to accept new position at Penn State later today. I'm told by source at U of L that she tearfully informed them all Monday AFTER discussing A.D. Vince Tyra's future. Everyone stunned at that meeting.@WHAS11 @uofl @WHAS11Kent pic.twitter.com/7WOOjzyKp1 — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) December 9, 2021

Although neither university has confirmed the information, Penn State has an 11 a.m. public meeting scheduled to consider a "presidential appointment." The meeting will be in person and livestreamed.

Dr. Bendapudi has been president at UofL since 2018, according to the school's website. She is the first woman to lead the university.

Dr. Bendapudi will be stepping into her new role as the first woman and first person of color at Penn St. The current president Eric Barron is retiring in 2022.

